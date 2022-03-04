A. Kalpana becomes Coimbatore’s first woman mayor

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara (right) and Minister for Electricity and Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji (left) handing over the sceptre to Mayor A. Kalpana after she was elected unanimously in Coimbatore on Friday | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

March 04, 2022 12:51 IST

Soon after assuming office, Mayor Kalpana signed a file for the construction of a toilet at a Corporation school on Pioneer Mill Road

A. Kalpana became first woman mayor of Coimbatore, after she was elected by 94 of the 100 councillors who were present at the Council hall on Friday.

Six councillors, including three from the AIADMK were not present in the Council when the election was underway, officials said .

The election was a closed-door affair, as the Corporation officials did not allow anybody other than councillors inside. Soon after Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara announced her the winner, Ms. Kalpana wore the ceremonial robe and accepted the sceptre before taking the Mayor’s seat. She then thanked the Chief Minister, Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK MP Kanimozhi, Coimbatore west unit secretary Payya alias Krishnan and other party leaders.

Minister for Electricity and Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji, along with former Minister Pongalur N. Palanisamy and former Mayor P. Rajkumar greeted the new Mayor. Former Mayor R. Venkatachalam was also present. \

The Corporation scheduled the deputy mayorship election for Friday afternoon. The DMK had announced Ward 92 Councillor, R. Vetriselvan as its candidate. It is expected to be another unanimous selection.