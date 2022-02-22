A huge win for DMK in Salem

An independent candidate S. Maheshwari, who won in ward four of the Salem Corporation, the winning certificate from the returning officer on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

SALEM

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) -led front romped home winning 50 wards out of 60 in the urban local body polls in Salem Corporation.

Polls were conducted in six municipalities and 31 town panchayats.

Among the 60 wards in Salem Corporation, DMK-led Front won in 50, AIADMK in seven. Three independents emerged victorious in wards 4, 19 and 31.

In DMK -led Front, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Manitheneya Makkal Katchi won one ward each. Two wards were won by the Congress. The victory of three independents took political parties by surprise. DMK candidate won in ward 23 which host Opposition leader Edappadi K.Palaniswami's residence.

Among the six municipalities, the DMK won with absolute majority in five- Attur, Mettur, Edappadi, Narasingapuram and Idanganasalai municipalities. At Tharamangalam municipality, though DMK won most number of wards among the 27 , it had won only 12 seats, AIDMK won four, PMK four and seven by independents. In the election to the municipalities, DMK won in 96 wards, AIDMK 34, PMK 12 , Congress four and Independents in 19 wards. In Edappadi municipality, DMK won in 16 wards, AIDMK 13 and Congress one.

Among the 31 town panchayats, DMK won with majority in 27 panchayats and AIADMK could manage to win only at Vanavasi town panchayat. At Mallur, Bellur and Veerakalpudhur panchayats none of the parties could get absolute majority. Among the town panchayats, DMK won 278 wards, AIDMK- 106, PMK -15, DMDK -one, BJP at three wards, the Congress-11, CPI-five, VCK-two and independents 53 wards.