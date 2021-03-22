A huge effort to drive home message of safety

40-ft tall mask erected in front of Dharapuram police station

To raise awareness on the importance of voting, as well as the COVID-19 safety protocol, the Tiruppur District Administration on Monday erected a 40-feet tall and 43-feet wide mask at Dharapuram.

A release said that District Election Officer and Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, Returning Officer for Dharapuram (Reserved) Assembly constituency and Dharapuram Sub-Collector Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar and Deputy Superintendent of Police for Dharapuram Sub-Division Jayaram were present at the unveiling of the mask in front of Dharapuram Police Station.

An adjudicator from India Book of Records presented a medal to Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan for the initiative, according to the release.

Dharapuram Tahsildar A. Ravichandran said the mask was made of cloth at a garment factory in Tiruppur.

It carried slogans that emphasised the need to wear masks as part of COVID-19 precautionary measures, and 100% voting in the upcoming Assembly election.

The release said that as part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), the district administration would arrange events such as two-wheeler rally, human chain and mehandi competition in all the eight Assembly constituencies in the district.