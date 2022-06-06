A handwoven gift from a fan to Dhoni, the father  

Everyone knows Captain Cool M.S. Dhoni. But K. Appusamy of Chennimalai, an ardent cricket fan and a weaver, saw the father in the cricketer.

The 45-year-old textile designer at Chennimalai Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society Limited (Chentex) had handwoven the portrait of Dhoni with his daughter Ziva in August 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He went to present it to the cricketer in person during the silver jubilee celebration of Tiruvallur District Cricket Association in Chennai on June 1, 2022. He could not meet the cricketer, but officials promised him to get the portrait across to Dhoni.

Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways and Textile, in her tweet on Monday, said the artwork of Appusamy had finally reached Dhoni and shared a photograph of Dhoni with the artwork. Mr. Appusamy’s joy knew no bounds.

Cricketer M.S. Dhoni with the artwork presented by K. Appusamy, a weaver from Chennimalai. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“Beyond a cricketer, he is a great father and has a good bonding with Ziva as I have with my daughter A. Subaharini, who has written her Plus Two exam,” said Mr. Appusamy who completed the work on a 44x40 inch cotton cloth. “I worked for four hours a day and completed the work in a month,” said Mr. Appusamy, who is into weaving right from childhood.

“The work shows Dhoni holding his daughter which reflects their bonding,” he said. The work was made without using a machine and only with cotton and shades of acrylic yarn. He said the pandemic prevented him from meeting Dhoni in the last two years and the recent display of the work under “One Station One Production Scheme at Erode Junction” helped him reach the cricketer. “Since I did not get an appointment, I could not meet him in Chennai. But, security officials assured me that my work will reach him and it did,” he said.

“I have plans to meet Dhoni along with my daughter soon,” Mr. Appusamy said.

The designer-cum-weaver had made portraits of Sachin Tendulkar when he scored his 100 th century in 2012. The artwork was given to the cricketer by Mr. Appusamy in Coimbatore.