A ‘green’ tribute to SPB

‘S.P.B. Vanam’, a joint initiative by environmental NGO Siruthuli and Perur Chettipalayam village panchayat, as a tribute to playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, was inaugurated at Pachapalayam on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Thursday.
Kinathukadavu MLA Ettimadai A. Shanmugam, actor A. Vivek and Siruthuli’s managing trustee Vanitha Mohan participated at the inaugural event, while Balasubrahmanyam’s son S.P. Charan and younger sister S.P. Sailaja participated through the virtual platform. The S.P.B. Vanam was set up on an 1.8-acre reserve site at Pachapalayam belonging to the Perur Chettipalayam village panchayat, a release said.
A total of 74 saplings were planted at the site to mark the age of the renowned singer, who died on September 25. These saplings were that of trees from which musical instruments are made, sthala vrikshas or sacred trees for the deities in praise of which Balasubrahmanyam recorded songs, and trees that yield fragrant flowers.
All 74 saplings were planted around a pathway constructed in the shape of a treble clef, which is one of the most popular symbols from music notation.
The Officers Colony Association of Pachapalayam has volunteered to maintain the S.P.B. Vanam, which would be developed into a space with play areas for children, a library, and other amenities, the release said.
