A golf tournament with a touch of care

December 11, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Jovan Thomas

The Coimbatore Golf Club hosted a charity golf tournament on Sunday, marking the beginning of an annual tradition of the ‘Charity Cup’ aimed at raising awareness and funds for Coimbatore Cheshire Homes, an organisation that focuses on providing free services for the differently abled.

The tournament has garnered an overwhelming response from well-wishers of the golfing community, with donations totalling around ₹ 14 lakh. These funds will be instrumental in supporting a set of projects undertaken by Cheshire Homes.

With this tournament, the Coimbatore Golf Club saw its first ever franchisee-based golf teams, for which an auction was held on December 3. The battle for the cup was between four teams, — Pro We 24, Tuskatics, Smoking Tees and Sharp Shooters. It was Pro We 24 that went on to lift the cup.

Despite being a charity tournament, the players showed no lack of a competitive spirit. “This charity tournament is fiercely contested like any other tournament. Since it is first of its kind, all the players were invested in this tournament. I happened to be a part of the winning team Pro We 24. We won only by one point, 18-19. So, it was closely contested,” says Duraiswamy, secretary of Cheshire Homes.

R. Gopinath, president of the Coimbatore Golf Club, stated, “It is our privilege to associate with Cheshire Homes, to be able to do something in a small way to help their deserving cause. While we were able to raise some funds, it was more important to create awareness of what they do.”

