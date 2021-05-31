A floral message asking public to take vaccine

A floral arrangement with the caption ‘Take Vaccine Secure Your Life’ set up at Anna Park in Salem on Monday.

SALEM

31 May 2021 21:53 IST

Tourism has been restricted to Yercaud and while it is still uncertain whether the annual flower show would happen in the hill station this year, the Horticulture Department has now set up a floral message to the public asking them to take vaccine shots.

The department has six parks under its control- Anna Park, Lake Park, Rose Garden, Government Botanical Garden I and II and Genetic Heritage Garden in the hill station. The department has readied flower pots, flower beds and lawns in its parks for the annual show. However, due to lockdown restrictions, the dates of annual flower show has not yet been announced.

However, to create awareness among the public about the pandemic and vaccination, the department has arranged a caption ‘Take vaccine and secure your life’ with 1,500 flower pots.

According to officials, department staff worked for a day to set up the message and eight persons were involved in it. Officials said that flower varieties like linia, salvia, ornamental kale, marigold, gazania, hypoestes, balsam, and cock’s comb have been used for the arrangement. The display approximately measures over 100 ft.

Officials said that over 35 varieties of flowers were arranged for the flower show in different parks. At Anna Park alone, 10,000 flower pots were arranged, besides flower beds. According to officials, the sowing and arrangements for flower pots began in December itself.