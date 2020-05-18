Coimbatore

A few taxis, autorickshaws venture out despite regulations

As there were more lockdown relaxations on Monday, a few taxis and autorickshaws were seen plying on the city roads in the morning despite the State government limiting public vehicle movement for only essential services.

Some of the taxi aggregator mobile applications showed the availability of taxis and autorickshaws on Monday. However, according to B. Mahesh, secretary of Yatra Drivers’ Owners Association, whose members comprise around 450 taxi and autorickshaw drivers, they stopped accepting rides upon hearing that many drivers were fined by the police in the city.

“With the offices of [taxi aggregator companies] remaining closed, there is no one to assist us at this time,” he said. Multiple associations representing taxi drivers petitioned District Collector K. Rajamani recently requesting permission to allow taxis within the city, but no action has been taken, Mr. Mahesh alleged.

P. K. Sukumaran, president of the Coimbatore District Association of All Auto Rickshaw Workers Union, said that various unions will petition Mr. Rajamani on May 21 that autorickshaws should be permitted to run across the district and to provide cash assistance of ₹ 15,000 to all the autorickshaw drivers who were affected due to the lockdown. Some autorickshaws started plying on the roads from Monday, he said, claiming that the drivers are ready to pay the fine when asked.

No instructions have been provided for the general public to start using taxis and autorickshaws from Monday, sources in the Coimbatore City Police clarified. A Regional Transport Officer from the city said that action would be initiated against taxi aggregators who offer rides to the public for non-essential services.

The Government Order issued by the State government on Sunday said that rental vehicles and taxis must be used only for essential services such as agriculture, business, medical and office purposes in 25 districts (Intra- district movement only) without TN e-pass. The public should avoid unnecessary movement from home.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 11:15:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/a-few-taxis-autorickshaws-venture-out-despite-regulations/article31617833.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY