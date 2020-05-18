A few taxis, autorickshaws venture out despite regulations

As there were more lockdown relaxations on Monday, a few taxis and autorickshaws were seen plying on the city roads in the morning despite the State government limiting public vehicle movement for only essential services.

Some of the taxi aggregator mobile applications showed the availability of taxis and autorickshaws on Monday. However, according to B. Mahesh, secretary of Yatra Drivers’ Owners Association, whose members comprise around 450 taxi and autorickshaw drivers, they stopped accepting rides upon hearing that many drivers were fined by the police in the city.

“With the offices of [taxi aggregator companies] remaining closed, there is no one to assist us at this time,” he said. Multiple associations representing taxi drivers petitioned District Collector K. Rajamani recently requesting permission to allow taxis within the city, but no action has been taken, Mr. Mahesh alleged.

P. K. Sukumaran, president of the Coimbatore District Association of All Auto Rickshaw Workers Union, said that various unions will petition Mr. Rajamani on May 21 that autorickshaws should be permitted to run across the district and to provide cash assistance of ₹ 15,000 to all the autorickshaw drivers who were affected due to the lockdown. Some autorickshaws started plying on the roads from Monday, he said, claiming that the drivers are ready to pay the fine when asked.

No instructions have been provided for the general public to start using taxis and autorickshaws from Monday, sources in the Coimbatore City Police clarified. A Regional Transport Officer from the city said that action would be initiated against taxi aggregators who offer rides to the public for non-essential services.

The Government Order issued by the State government on Sunday said that rental vehicles and taxis must be used only for essential services such as agriculture, business, medical and office purposes in 25 districts (Intra- district movement only) without TN e-pass. The public should avoid unnecessary movement from home.