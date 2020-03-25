A few motorists on road, inessential rides discouraged in Salem

A few motorists were noticed on road on the first day of the 21-day lockdown and police personnel discouraged inessential rides.

In Salem, major junctions were blocked with barricades and visible policing was ensured at all places. Grocery shops, pharmacies, petrol pumps and other places that provided essential commodities were open. Forgetting social distancing, huge crowds were noticed at vegetable markets and at hawkers outside farmer markets here. One of the hawkers advised the public to avoid crowd and restrict number of members from a family coming out to buy essentials.

Police personnel stopped and questioned motorists about the purpose of visit and those making inessential trips were advised to return homes. The public were told that they need not panic and essential commodities would be available during the lockdown.

S.Senthil, Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime and Traffic) said, “severe action will be taken against those venturing out of their homes unnecessarily and vehicles would be seized. Markets and meat shops can work for the stipulated time and social distancing should be practised.”

As many as 850 police personnel have been deployed in shift basis within city limits and check posts have been set up at 10 points here. Besides this, 19 police jeeps and 42 two-wheelers have been deployed for patrolling. About 50 police personnel have been deployed for duty at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital where the COVID-19 isolation ward has been set up and only one visitor is allowed for a patient inside the hospital.

As many as 750 police personnel have been deployed in Salem rural areas and check posts have been set up at 20 places in rural limits.

Following prohibitory orders, Collector S.A.Raman has advised tea shop owners here not to run shops.

In Namakkal, visible policing was ensured and check posts were established on the district borders to discourage inessential trips. Namakkal Superintendent of Police Ara.Arularasu warned the public that vehicles of those making inessential trips would be seized. He added that the public must avoid crowd and maintain distance at shops.