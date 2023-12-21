A few more Ministers will go to jail soon, says Edappadi Palaniswami

December 21, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Krishangiri

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said a few more Ministers would go to jail soon.

Answering a question about Minister K. Ponmudy being convicted in a disproportionate assets case, he told reporters here: “Now another Minister is going to prison. In the coming days, a few more Ministers will go to jail. The DMK was the only government that was dissolved on corruption charges in the past.”

On the floods in Chennai, he said the AIADMK government planned to construct storm-water drainage for 2,400 km in Chennai in five years, and drains were constructed for 1,246 km when its term ended. But the DMK did not complete the remaining work properly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charging that the DMK failed to learn lessons from the Chennai floods, Mr. Palaniswami said the government did not take precautionary measures in southern districts too, even though the IMD warned of severe rainfall in four districts.

At Thoothukudi, the DMK government failed to complete the work under the Smart City Mission, which was started during the AIADMK regime. The people blame the government for not providing food, water, or milk. “If the government takes precautionary measures, people will not suffer. The present situation only shows the inefficiency of the DMK government,” he charged.

Asked about INDIA Alliance’s Prime Ministerial candidate, Mr. Palaniswami said: “We do not know if the next meeting of INDIA bloc will take place. The 26 political parties in the INDIA alliance have different ideologies and views. It is a big question if the alliance will continue,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT