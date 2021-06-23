A dream come true for 52 Irular families as Collector issues pattas

DHARMAPURI

23 June 2021 23:28 IST

It was a dream come true for the 52 Irular families of Kummanur village in Palacodde here, when Collector S. Dhivyadarshini set foot on their village and handed over house pattas to the families, a long-pending demand, on Wednesday. The intervention came in the wake of a local news report highlighting the plight of the Irular tribes in the panchayat, who were living in shacks of hutments and excluded from government welfare schemes for want of family cards.

The Collector intervened immediately following the news report and ordered for necessary action. Ms. Dhivyadarshini reached the Irular settlement in Kummanur and personally handed over pattas for government plot in the vicinity.

Further, smart family cards were issued to 12 families, along with ₹4,000 as COVID cash relief and 14 types of groceries for the family cards.

Further, interacting with the Irular families, the Collector also promised family cards to other eligible families and as a prelude directed the tahsildar to take action to issue Aadhar cards to the families.

In addition, five families were issued community certificates on the occasion.