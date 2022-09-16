‘A day with the police’ brings students closer to men in uniform

Inspector General of Police (West Zone) R. Sudhakar showing the weapons of Tamil Nadu police to the students of Government Higher Secondary School at Theethipalayam in Coimbatore dring the ‘A day with the police’ programme on Friday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

“Police reach out to people in distress anytime, sacrificing their personal commitments” was the reply from a girl as the Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police, V. Badrinarayanan, asked a group of students their view about the police as the opening remark of ‘A Day With The Police’ programme on Friday.

The Class XI girl students from the Government Higher Secondary School, Theethipalayam, got a chance to interact with Inspector General of Police (West Zone) R. Sudhakar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore Range) M.S. Muthusamy, Mr. Badrinarayanan and other officers.

Mr. Badrinarayanan explained to them the functioning of the police, starting from the roles of a constable to the head of the State police force.

Mr. Sudhakar said that ‘A Day With The Police’ was started as an extension of the ‘Project Pallikoodam’ that aims to create awareness among students on child sexual abuse and equip them to prevent and report such offences. He said that the police personnel reached out to one lakh school students under Project Pallikoodam through awareness sessions at schools.

“The first part is to create awareness. Through the second part, that is ‘A Day With The Police’, the children will get a chance to know about the police better and to become confident enough to approach them in case of any issues,” he said.

Mr. Badrinarayanan said it was the second session of ‘A Day With The Police’ held on Friday and the programme will be continued every week. He took the students to his office before giving them a tour of weapons, self-protective equipment and other safety gear used by the police on the Police Recruits School campus.

According to him, six cases were registered under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act after the launch of the Project Pallikoodam. The police also prevented several other crimes and seized banned tobacco products and drugs that were being sold near educational institutions based on intelligence developed from tip-offs from students.