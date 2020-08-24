A community in Ooty saves a school

The initiative taken by local villagers has led to a steady increase in student numbers

When R. Karthik, Block Education Officer (Coonoor), enrolled his eldest daughter to continue her education at the Nanjanad Panchayat Union Primary School near Udhagamandalam, it represented a huge turnaround in fortunes for the school.

From having a student strength of just 16 children just a few years ago, the initiatives taken by the local villagers to modernise the school and improve the infrastructure has led to a steady increase in student numbers.

As of 2019, 142 students were getting their education at the school, with the student strength expected to increase once again this year.

Mr. Karthik, speaking to The Hindu, said that he, along with other residents of Nanjanad, who had studied at the school, had been saddened by the drop in student strength.

“Many of us feared that the school might be closed down and decided to intervene and save it,” said Mr. Karthik.

A door-to-door campaign to enrol eligible students was launched, and parents were asked about what measures would need to be taken to convince them to send their children to the local government school.

As most parents wanted their children to study in schools where the medium of instruction was in English, the group spearheading the revitalisation of the school decided to employ teachers who could speak, write and teach the lessons in English.

“We now have seven teachers who are paid for by the parents of the children who go to the school,” said Mr. Karthik.

An educational trust has been formed by the parents to cover the expenses of hiring the teachers, and to pay for transporting the kids to and from school and for also purchasing additional produce for the children’s noon meals.

The cost of these additional facilities comes to around ₹ 1 lakh each month, and so the parents of each child enrolled at the school pay the school ₹ 1,000 a month, said local residents.

“The government is doing the most it can to make affordable education possible. However, getting local communities involved in keeping the schools thriving and relevant will ensure that our village schools will keep functioning and there won’t be a need to send our children to private schools,” said Mr. Karthik.