A centre of excellence planned in Delhi for SMEs

August 03, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Federation of Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (FISME) and financial institution IFCI plan to set up a “Centre of Excellence for Aspiring SMEs”.

A delegation from the FISME recently met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this regard.

A press release from the FISME said the initiative aims to address the specific needs and challenges faced by Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

Of the six crore MSMEs in the country, just about 25,000 are categorised as medium-scale enterprises. The remaining units face several impediments to grow into medium-scale units. “This phenomenon, often referred to as the “Missing Middle”, poses challenges to the sector’s overall growth and long-term sustainability,” the Federation said.

The proposed Centre of Excellence on the IFCI premises in New Delhi will act as a “crucial interface” between the SMEs and foreign companies, with a special focus on joint ventures with Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. The Centre will facilitate modern technology access for SMEs for higher productivity and competitiveness. It will also provide financial and management advisory services, equipping the enterprises to become ready for SME Exchange listing.

The joint initiative aims to enhance the growth prospects of aspiring SMEs, providing them with the necessary support and resources, the release said.

