A battle of Dravidian parties in Salem West

Salem Steel Plant likely to be a deciding factor in the election

Salem West constituency is set to witness a tough fight between the Dravidian fronts during the upcoming Assembly elections.

While Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) candidate R. Arul will be contesting in the constituency, representing the AIADMK-front, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has fielded party functionary Selathampatti A.Rajendran. Former DMDK legislator Alagapuram R.Mohanraj is contesting in DMDK ticket, throwing up a strong fight to both the fronts.

Vanniyars form the major vote base in the constituency, eyeing which PMK is hoping a major victory in Salem West. The incumbent legislator G.Venkatachalam is contesting from Salem North constituency this elections. The constituency includes parts of Salem Corporation. The major complaints of the residents are traffic congestion in arterial roads and lack of waste management measures at the Chettichavadi dump yard.

The Salem Steel Plant located in the constituency is another deciding factor of winning here.

Staff of the Plant reside in its vicinity and all Trade Unions here have strongly opposed the move to privatise the Steel Plant and demanded that it should be retained as a PSU. The Unions have also been demanding better use of the excess land of the Plant.

Silver anklet manufacturing is another major industry in the region. Manufacturers complain that the introduction of Goods and Services Tax has severely affected the prospects of the industry and have been demanding a welfare board for the workers.

The IT Park set up during the DMK regime has not seen any major development under the present regime.

Coir industry has been severely affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Coir rope manufacturers lamented that though the price of coir pith has increased, they get only ₹30 to ₹32 for a kilo of rope. They have demanded subsidies in power charges, incentives and subsidised loans.