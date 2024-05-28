GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A 20-bedded facility for the mentally ill to come up

Published - May 28, 2024 09:01 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector KM Sarayu inspected a medical facility for the rescue and rehabilitation of the mentally ill at Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital.

Collector KM Sarayu inspected a medical facility for the rescue and rehabilitation of the mentally ill at Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 20-bed facility for the rescue and rehabilitation of the mentally ill from the streets is being set up at the old Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital campus. According to the district administration, the medical facility will have 10 beds each for women and men.

A psychiatrist and a nurse will be deployed to care for the patients in the ward. The ward will also have a recreation and counselling facility for the patients.

Mentally ill persons will be rescued from the street, will be provided food and treatment. Depending on the progress of the patients, efforts would be undertaken to reunite the rehabilitated persons with their families, where the patient is able to provide some kind of details to their address, according to the administration.

Earlier, Collector K. M. Sarayu inspected the ward that was being set up at the old hospital campus.

