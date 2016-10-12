Youth killed in accident

Raja (27) of Ariyalur district was killed when a crane knocked him down near the Ammankoil Bus Stop near Saravanampatty on Sathyamangalam Road.

Electrocuted

B. Malliha (48) of Annur Road, Mettupalayam, was electrocuted at her residence on Monday.

The police said that the accident occurred when she touched an electric appliance with her wet hands.

Three killed

Three persons were killed in as many accidents in the last two days. Erode resident Ponnusamy was killed when the two-wheeler he was riding collided with a lorry on the Neelambur Bypass Road on Monday. His wife Kalaimani has been admitted to a hospital.

Kuppusamy (76) of Karamadai was knocked down by a speeding two-wheeler near Cheran Nagar on the Coimbatore-Mettupalayam Road on Monday. He died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. An unidentified person was found dead near Oothupalayam on the Coimbatore-Avinashi Road on Monday.

The injury marks on him suggested that he was knocked down by a speeding vehicle, said the police.

Woman robbed

Unidentified persons on Monday robbed Arukani of her gold chain weighing about 40 gm at her shop in Veerappa Goundanur on Monday.

The police said that two persons went to her shop asking for cigarettes. When she turned around to fetch cigarettes, they snatched her chain and ran away.

Man held

The police have arrested Balakrishnan on the charge of murdering his brother Jagajeevan Ram over a property dispute.

The police said that Balakrishnan refused to give property partition documents that their parents had given them, resulting in a wordy duel. Balakrishnan stabbed Ram, and smashed his head using a stone.