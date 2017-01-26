Young cricketer gets right break

After sweating it hard for over a decade, 17-year-old S. Radhakrishnan of Coimbatore has got the big break to represent the under-19 India Colts team for a warm-up match against the visiting England under-19 side at Mumbai on January 28.

“I have been playing since the age of five and the efforts over the years have finally paid off. This is what we work for and I just want to go out there and give it my best shot,” said Radhakrishnan during his practice session at the SNR Sons College grounds here.

How about handling the pressure? “It's always good to have some pressure but it should be within you,” he added. His coach A.G. Gurusamy was doubly happy. Mr. Gurusamy, spotted this young man during a practise session at the SNR grounds in 2008. “I saw him belt two boundaries and did not wait to pick him up for some training in my academy. It was perfect cover drives and had some great timing in it,” said the coach.

Quite soon, Radhakrishnan was under Guru's watchful eyes but he failed to click getting out regularly in the 30s. What went wrong? “After observing him carefully for sometime, I found that he was falling to some impetuous shots. He was playing across the line. In fact, his idea was to dominate the bowling. It was rush of blood for this young man,” said Mr. Gurusamy.

So the coach had the squash ball placed on the bottom hand so that he could play the leathered red cherry straight and safe. It took two years and , from there, Radhakrishnan began to strike the ball nicely. He got his first century when he was 15. It was in the TNCA under-19 inter-district final and, it came against Madurai. “This hundred was scored with lots of patience and care. His confidence grew from there and he began to score a few more with ease,” Mr. Gurusamy.

Radhakrishnan's 148 against Cuddalore in the TNCA under-23 match at Coimbatore last year was scored with authority. It also came at a time when the top order failed. “It was this century that made me believe that I could score big,” he said. The gritty cricketer ended the year on a bright note with a 89 and 133 not out against Punjab, a 76 against Baroda and a match-winning 37, on a turning track, against Vidharba in the Cooch Behar under-19 tournament.

Radhakrishnan is also a useful leg spinner. “He was a medium pacer who later switched to leg spin. It has been very good for him since then. He is a very good batsman who can bowl those useful leg breaks. But I can certainly say he has a bright future,” vouched Mr. Gurusamy.