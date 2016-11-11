World Bread Day celebrated

A vegetable burger measuring 1.6 ft long and 3 ft wide was baked at the AJK College of Arts and Science to celebrate World Bread Day.

A release from the college said that the second and final year students of the undergraduate Hotel Management programme - 47 in all - worked for around 16 hours to bake the burger, which along with 10 varieties of bread was kept on display and also for sale on the day.

Planning

The actual work started three months ago with planning and preparation.

In the 16 hours, the students, guided by five chefs from the Department of Catering Science and Hotel Management, kneaded, proofed and baked the burger that weighed around 65 kg.

Ingredients

The students had used 35 kg of maida , 1.75 kg sugar, 700 gm salt, more than a kg yeast, 21 litres of water and 1.7 litre vegetable oil.

The release added that the students had not used additives or preservatives. Instead they had used capsicum, tomato, black olive, red cabbage and cheese.