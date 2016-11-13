Woman sets husband on fire

A 28-year-old woman allegedly set her husband afire following an argument at their house at Vilankurichi at Peelamedu area on Saturday.

According to police, Sumathi, who surrendered before the Ramanathapuram police, the victim Ramachandran, employed in a hotel, was said to have expressed his displeasure over his wife working at a commercial complex in a nearby area. He also suspected her fidelity.

It was also said that Ramachandran lived separately and had sent legal notice seeking separation from from Sumathi.

Sumathi confessed to the police that in a fit of rage she went to the place where the victim stayed and doused kerosnene on him and set him ablaze. The couple have two children. Investigations are on.

Man arrested

Prem Chand Verma (30) of Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the police based on a CCTV footage, where in he was seen gaining entry into a grocery through the exhaust fan hole at Vadavalli and decamping with Rs 78,000. Investigations are on. The accused was employed as a carpenter in Venkitapuram area.

Held on sexual

assault charge

Mettuppalayam police have arrested M. Manikandan on charges of sexually assaulting a 23-year old woman under the pretext of promising to marry her. The accused was said to have not only refused to marry her but also threatened her of dire consequences, if she preferred to make an issue.

Probe into ‘abduction’

Peelamedu police are probing into an incident of a college canteen employee and youth Vishnu, who was reportedly abducted by unidentified men and kept in confinement at a place at Ganapathy. It was learnt that Vishnu failed to return on Friday and his father Shanmugam, employed as a lab technician in the same college, received a phone call demanding a ransom of Rs 40,000. Following the information, police rushed to the place at Ganapathy and rescued the victim. However, the accused reportedly managed to escape. Police are probing into the incident.