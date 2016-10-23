Coimbatore

Woman found dead

A 38-year-old woman who was stabbed by her neighbour R. Prabhu, a mutton stall worker, on Thursday, died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

The police said that the victim T. Manjula sustained injuries when she came to rescue her another neighbour M. Bagavathi when the accused picket quarrel with him for demanding money to buy liquor.

Agitated over Manjula’s interference, Prabhu stabbed her on her stomach with a knife.

The accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Friday.



