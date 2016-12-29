Coimbatore

Woman dies of suspected H1N1

In what appears to be a suspected case of A(H1N1) influenza, a 36-year-old woman from Thillai Nagar, in Kovaipudur died at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Wednesday. CMCH dean A. Edwin Joe said the woman was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon with symptoms of the influenza. She was suffering from respiratory problem and fever when she was brought in from a private hospital.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 27, 2020 1:08:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/Woman-dies-of-suspected-H1N1/article16957809.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY