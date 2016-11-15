Woman detained at Coimbatore airport

The immigration authorities at the Coimbatore International Airport detained a 30-year-old woman wanted in connection with a share market fraud in Thrissur, Kerala.

The Thrissur police had received information that the accused, S. Kuriya Pillai, who has an arrest warrant against her, and was absconding, was to arrive in Coimbatore from Sharjah on Monday. They had tipped off immigration authorities, who detained Ms. Pillai at the airport after she arrived on an AirArabia flight.

The Thrissur police were informed of her detention. She was taken to Kerala.

In another incident, the Peelamedu police have charged Sunny George, 35, from Kozhikode, Kerala, with passport fraud, after he changed the date of birth in his passport. He was caught by immigration authorities at the Coimbatore International Airport after he arrived from Sharjah.

The Peelamedu police said that he had been booked under Section 12(1)(b) (furnishing false information with a view to obtaining passport or travel document) of the Passport Act. He has been arrested by the police.

Student arrested

A 20-year-old engineering student, T. Sanjeev Kumar, was arrested for injuring eight persons, including a pregnant woman and her two daughters, after his car rammed another car parked near an ATM at Chinniyampalayam on Sunday.

The police said that the woman and her daughters were waiting in the car while her husband Selvaraj had gone to withdraw money from an ATM machine.

Sanjeev is said to have not been in possession of a driver’s licence.

His vehicle had hit four motorcycles before ramming the car and hit five others who were waiting in front of the ATM machine. The police booked Sanjeev Kumar for speeding, reckless driving and for driving without a licence and arrested him on Sunday.

Man succumbs to burns

Ramachandran (30), a resident of Vilankurichi near Peelamedu, succumbed to burns he had suffered when his wife, R. Sumathi, doused him with kerosene and set him on fire on Saturday.

The victim was undergoing treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital and died on Monday.

The Peelamedu police had registered a case of attempted murder against Sumathi. They have now altered the case to murder.

Sumathi had already surrendered before the police.