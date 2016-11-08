Woman alleges police harassment

A woman holding her two-month-old infant pleaded with the district administration on Monday seeking protection alleging harassment by the police.

According to the petition submitted by Baby, who is staying at her sister’s house in a locality near Gandhi Park, she was being continuously harassed by two women police constables attached to the Karumathampatti police station for the last 10 days under the pretext of probing her husband Vishnu Jeyaram’s whereabouts.

She charged the constables with forcibly obtaining her signature on a paper and being held hostage in the house.

Subsequently, after arresting her husband, the police, she said, had taken away her belongings from their house in Annur limits.

The police had even stayed in her house and had warned her against disclosing their stay.

Baby placed her child on the ground and crossed the infant in a bid to convey that her husband had been arrested under framed charges.

Signature campaign

Hindu Makkal Katchi - Tamizhagam initiated a signature campaign calling upon the Central Government to speedily implement Uniform Civil Code, at the Collectorate on Monday.

Led by its founder-president Arjun Sampath, a team emphasised on rigid adherence to the provisions of Article 44 of the Constitution to uphold the nation’s secular character as desired by a majority of the citizens.

The party disclosed plans to obtain 10 lakh signatures through campaigns in district headquarters in the State by November 20

Noise pollution

Two school-going sisters belonging to Uppilipalayam approached the district administration on Monday complaining of disturbance to studies caused by loud noise created by an industrial unit round-the-clock close to their home.

Dhanya (17), studying in Plus Two, and Nivetha (15), in SSLC, said their preparation for public examinations was being affected, and that in addition to creating noise over 110 decibel, the industry owner was threatening their family to vacate the house.