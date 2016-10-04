Wildlife photo expo from today

Uyir Nizhal, an annual Wildlife and Nature Photo Exhibition organised by Osai (NGO involved in conservation) since 2002 will be held this year from October 4 to 9 at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. The expo is being organised as part of the wildlife week celebrations.

According to K. Kalidasan, president of OSAI, the expo is being organised in association with Coimbatore Forest Division, Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis and NSS unit of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. Competitions are conducted with the sponsorship of Sree Daksha Property Developers (India) Private Limited.

Drawing competitions will be held for school and college students on October 6 at 9 a.m.