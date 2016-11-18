Waiting room at Mettupalayam bus stand a hit among passengers

The waiting room at Mettupalayam bus stand constructed last year by the municipality while undertaking improvement works is being optimally utilised by bus and train passengers alike.
With seating and lighting and drinking water provision, passenger patronage for the facility, located in between the bus stand and railway station has been steady due to free of cost service, according to municipality sources.
Though there are sufficient number of direct buses from Ooty to Tirupur, Erode and Salem, passengers who do not get seats to sit prefer to board Mettupalayam buses and take buses to their destinations at the bus stand.
More often, this section of passengers is required to wait there due to inflexible bus timings. The waiting room is quite convenient for them for short relaxation, according to the shopkeepers.
The facility close to the railway station, they said, augurs well with the status of the Nilgiris Mountain Railway as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It serves well tourists coming hours earlier for the only morning train to Ooty.
Chennai-bound rail passengers from Ooty also find the facility useful to wait for boarding Nilgiris Express, the most convenient connectivity to Chennai.
