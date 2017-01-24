Unsafe water: NHRC notice to government

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday served a notice on the Tamil Nadu Government for allegedly supplying unsafe water to 1.5 lakh residents of Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, which indicate a violation of human rights of the residents, the NHRC asked the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report within six weeks.

Terming the reports a “matter of concern,” the NHRC said it appeared to be in violation of the Right to Life and Health.

According to a report that appeared on January 16, the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board had said that the water supplied from the Bhavani River was not potable as the turbidity and iron levels were above the permissible limits. The report said that the residents of the area were developing skin diseases, and were suffering because of the stench emanated from the water.

“Potable water and sanitation are essential to the realisation of basic human rights. It is the duty of the State to provide necessary infrastructure so that the human rights of the people are not violated,” the NHRC said.

The water supplied to the residents was also unsafe due to the presence of faecal coliform, which comes from human and animal excreta. According to the report, several industrial units in the area were discharging untreated water into the river.