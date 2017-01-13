United on Facebook, jallikattu fans lock horns with police

Social media networks are being extensively leveraged to garner support for jallikattu, a traditional sport of Tamil Nadu, despite a Supreme Court ban on the bull-taming events.

After rallies in Chennai and Tiruchi, activists campaigning for jallikattu held a huge rally under the banner “Voice of Jallikattu” in Coimbatore on Thursday in which nearly 10,000 students participated. The call by activists under the banner “Voice of Jallikattu” drew thousands of students who gathered at the Codissia grounds after college hours. The students held placards and banners in support of the sport and shouted slogans against People for Ethical Treatment of Animal.

Venkata Devan, one of the organisers, said the crowd was mobilised through social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp.

“It is a unique campaign as supporters gathered on the ground irrespective of their political leanings. Around 9,000 students participated,” he said. The police resorted to a lathi-charge as a students’ protest in Siravayal paralysed traffic on the national highway. Traffic was severely hit on the Madurai-Dindigul highway.

Hundreds of youth from Kancheepuram formed a human chain in the town. A social media campaign was carried out over the past two days to get the public support. At Pudukottai, students of three institutions in the district boycotted classes.

In Puducherry, a human chain was formed and the protesters tried to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan. In Cuddalore, 28 persons were arrested for organising a jallikattu.