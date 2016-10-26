Uniform, safety gear given to conservancy workers

The Coimbatore Corporation on Tuesday gave away uniform and footwear to conservancy workers. A release from the civic body said that as had been the practice for Deepavali, the corporation gave two pairs of uniform for 1,770 men workers, and 970 women workers costing Rs. 22.81 lakh.

It gave the men workers fabric for two shirts and trousers, Rs. 450 towards stitching charge, two towels, and a pair of footwear.

Women were given two saris, fabric for blouse, Rs. 100 towards stitching charge, two towels, and a pair of footwear.

Permanent workers were given cap, mask, gloves, jackets with reflectors, boots, and cut-shoes costing Rs. 36.13 lakh. Rain jackets Costing Rs. 30.93 lakh were given to the workers, sanitary supervisors, and inspectors.

The Corporation Commissioner, K. Vijayakarthikeyan, gave away the uniform and other materials to the workers.

Deputy Commissioner P. Gandhimathi, and City Health Officer K. Santhoshkumar, were present.