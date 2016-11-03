Coimbatore

Two more contractors fined

The civic body on Wednesday slapped fine on and warned two public toilet contractors for fleecing users.

A release from the civic body said that when officials inspected the toilet opposite the R.V. Hotel at Gandhipuram and the one inside the town bus stand, they found the contractors S. Hari Krishnan and S. Velusamy overcharging Rs. 3 and Rs. 5 instead of Re. 1 from the users.

The officials then reported the matter to the Commissioner and Special Officer K. Vijayakarthikeyan, who slapped Rs. 10,000 fine each and warned them.

