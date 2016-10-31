Two killed in accident

Two youth from Kollam in Kerala were killed in an accident when the bike in which they were riding ran into a lorry near commercial check-post at Walayar on the Palakkad to Coimbatore Road on Saturday.

K.G. Chavadi Police said the lorry driver S. Maruthai (49), of Trichy, had parked the vehicle in a negligent manner. R. Akilraj (21), who was riding the bike, with his friend G. Sachu Krishnan (20), the pillion rider, ran into the lorry from behind. Sachu Krishnan died on the way to Palakkad GH. Akilraj, who was taken to the same GH, was referred to Thrissur GH, but died on the way.

Dies

A 70-year-old man, who is said to have accidentally consumed kerosene, mistaking it for water, died during treatment at CMCH on Saturday.