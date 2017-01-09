Coimbatore

Turmeric productivity impresses Thailand farmers

A farmer of Thailand Shagan studies productivity of turmeric crop at a field near Shanbagapudur in Sathy taluk in Erode district during a recent visit.

A farmer of Thailand Shagan studies productivity of turmeric crop at a field near Shanbagapudur in Sathy taluk in Erode district during a recent visit.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

A team of farmers from Thailand was enamoured by the extent of turmeric productivity through drip irrigation in a farm at Shenbagapudur near Sathyamangalam. Productivity of the crop cultivated with water drawn from deep borewells was in the range of 40 tonnes per acre, according to VMR Ramamurthy, a progressive cultivator and turmeric exporter.

The Thailand team led by Shagan analysed the conditions under which turmeric with high curcumin content of 6.5 per cent was cultivated in the Western belt of the State, Mr. Ramamurthy said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 8, 2020 5:51:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/Turmeric-productivity-impresses-Thailand-farmers/article17012295.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY