Turmeric productivity impresses Thailand farmers

A team of farmers from Thailand was enamoured by the extent of turmeric productivity through drip irrigation in a farm at Shenbagapudur near Sathyamangalam. Productivity of the crop cultivated with water drawn from deep borewells was in the range of 40 tonnes per acre, according to VMR Ramamurthy, a progressive cultivator and turmeric exporter.

The Thailand team led by Shagan analysed the conditions under which turmeric with high curcumin content of 6.5 per cent was cultivated in the Western belt of the State, Mr. Ramamurthy said.