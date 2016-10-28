Truck drivers arrested, remanded

Drivers of the 24 trucks, in which medical wastes were brought from Kerala for dumping them in a private farmland near Ettimadai in Coimbatore on Monday, were arrested by the police on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, they were produced before the court, remanded and lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison.

The K.G. Chavadi police booked them under Section 270 (malignant act that is likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of Indian Penal Code.

Elephant returns

to forest with calf

The ailing wild elephant that gave birth to a male calf while it was getting treated at the Chadivayal elephant camp returned to the forest with its calf on Thursday. A forest official said that the chain tied to the mother’s leg was removed and the animal walked into the forest with its newborn through Mullankadu area. It will be monitored for a couple of days till it joined its herd.