Training course for IFS officers

A week-long training course on Forest Genetic Resource Management for Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers conducted by the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore, began here on Monday and will go on till November 11.

As many as 25 IFS officers from Assam, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Orissa, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh took part.

The programme was inaugurated by K. Ramasamy, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

Director of IFGTB R.S. Prashanth said that the aim of the training programme was to sensitise the conservation of forest genetic resources.

Endangered trees

Mr. Ramasamy emphasised conservation of rare and endangered trees in eastern ghats.

He pointed out that conservation of western ghats was given more attention. The native species like Palmyra should conserved.