Coimbatore

Training course for IFS officers

A week-long training course on Forest Genetic Resource Management for Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers conducted by the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore, began here on Monday and will go on till November 11.

As many as 25 IFS officers from Assam, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Orissa, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh took part.

The programme was inaugurated by K. Ramasamy, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

Director of IFGTB R.S. Prashanth said that the aim of the training programme was to sensitise the conservation of forest genetic resources.

Endangered trees

Mr. Ramasamy emphasised conservation of rare and endangered trees in eastern ghats.

He pointed out that conservation of western ghats was given more attention. The native species like Palmyra should conserved.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 2:48:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/Training-course-for-IFS-officers/article16439420.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY