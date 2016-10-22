Coimbatore

Traffic diversions

The city police have announced traffic diversions in and around Oppanakara Street from October 22 to 29, in view of the anticipated heavy flow of shoppers to the textile and other commercial establishments there. Public have been requested to extend their cooperation for the same.

All the vehicles from Palakkad Road to Gandhipuram should take the Ukkadam Bypass Road from Ukkadam Bus Stand Junction, Classic Tower Junction and the Railway Station Road. All buses from Palakkad Road to Flower Market and to the Mettupalayam Road should take Perur Road from the Ukkadam Junction, Chetty Street, Sullivan Street, Gandhi Park and D.B. Road.

Buses heading to Isha Yoga Center and Karunya from Avinashi Road, Trichy Road and the Railway Station will be diverted through Town Hall, Ukkadam Police Station, Perur Bypass Road, Sivalaya Theatre and Selvapuram Road. Buses from the Railway Station and Town Hall to Gandhi Park and to Mettupalayam Road (Bus route 11, 21 and 32) should go via Town Hall, Ukkadam, Perur Bypass Road, Chetty Street, Sullivan Street, Gandhi Park and D.B. Road.

Parking

“We identified three leading textile outlets on Oppanakara Street that attracted more crowd and asked them to identify private open spaces close to their establishment to be used as parking lots in addition to their existing parking areas. They have identified school grounds and premises of marriage halls for the purpose,” deputy commissioner of police (traffic) S. Saravanan said.

Vehicles cannot be parked on either side of Oppanakara Street. Public can park their two-wheelers on one side of Raja Street and Vysial Street and in corporation parking lot at Solakadai Junction. Employees as well as owners of the commercial establishments on Oppanakara Street and Raja Street should not park their vehicles at the spaces allotted for the public.

