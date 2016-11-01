Talent contest

Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre in collaboration with Ariviyal Oli (Science Magazine) and Regional Science Centre - Coimbatore is conducting a science talent search contest for the students in Standards 6, 7 and 8 on November 13 from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. at the Regional Science Centre campus on CODISSIA Road, off Avasnhi Road.

A release said that the contest will be based on Tamil Nadu State school syllabus and General Science. Questions will be both in Tamil and English. Students are required to choose the correct answer. The entry fee is Rs. 40. Interested students should register their names on or before November 8. For details, 0422-2570325 or 2573025.