Coimbatore

Talent contest

Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre in collaboration with Ariviyal Oli (Science Magazine) and Regional Science Centre - Coimbatore is conducting a science talent search contest for the students in Standards 6, 7 and 8 on November 13 from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. at the Regional Science Centre campus on CODISSIA Road, off Avasnhi Road.

A release said that the contest will be based on Tamil Nadu State school syllabus and General Science. Questions will be both in Tamil and English. Students are required to choose the correct answer. The entry fee is Rs. 40. Interested students should register their names on or before November 8. For details, 0422-2570325 or 2573025.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 1:53:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/Talent-contest/article16086299.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY