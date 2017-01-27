TMMK provides three more ambulances

The Tamilnadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) on Thursday inaugurated the latest of three ambulances that are to serve the entire population of Udhagamandalam, especially the poor and the impoverished. A free medical camp was also organised on the occasion of Republic Day, and was attended by more than 100 people.

The TMMK had already been running two ambulances in the Nilgiris and 135 across the State. The latest addition to the fleet of ambulances was inaugurated on Thursday and cost Rs. 3.8 lakh. T. Rizwan, district secretary of the TMMK's medical service unit, said that the ambulance service will be free-of-cost to people in Udhagamandalam who need to be taken to any hospital in the town. “If the patient who needs to be taken outside the district, say to Coimbatore, is too impoverished to bear the costs, we will not charge them any money either,” said Mr. Rizwan.

A. Manikandan, Ooty Town DSP, was present.