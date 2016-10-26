Students to be taught energy conservation

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) will train 1,000 students from colleges across in the city to spread awareness on energy conservation.

According to a press release, TANGEDCO and Rotary Club of Coimbatore Galaxy will jointly implement the “Energy Ambassadors” (Parivarthan) project.

Students from schools and colleges will learn more about energy sources and energy conservation and they will take up door-to-door awareness campaign. Each student will meet about 100 consumers and encourage them to save one unit of electricity a day. “Awareness has to be created among the public to conserve electrical energy, since saving one unit will be equal to production of two units,” says the release.

The project was inaugurated here on Tuesday at Hindusthan College of Arts and Science.

According to TANGEDCO Chief Engineer T. Haldorai, the project will be implemented in three months in Coimbatore city. Students in Standards VIII to X and college students will be involved.