Students forced to drink untreated water

The civic body , it appears, has comprised with the health of its school students by not attending to water purifiers that supply safe drinking water.

Sources said that 40 of the nearly 140 water purifiers in higher secondary, high, middle, upper primary and elementary schools had not been working for “quite sometime”. The students were forced to drink untreated water. Or, fetch water from other working purifiers, whose maintenance was long overdue.

Worse was the situation where the only purifier had turned faulty or three-fourths of those were dysfunctional.

The Corporation has been able to neither to fix the faulty machines nor maintain the working ones because the annual maintenance contract expired in the first week of June this year. Since then the process to renew the contract has been on.

The failure to renew the maintenance contract comes even as the company in charge of the maintenance had suggested to the Corporation that it was time that it looked at replacing the machines.

Sources said that the Corporation had installed those machines sometime in 2009 and they were due for replacement as they had almost worn out. The Corporation had installed the machine at one for every 250 students.

But in the last eight years, the deployment was not as per the recommendation. In a few schools where the number of students was high, the Corporation had installed fewer machines and their overworking had resulted in quicker depreciation. In schools where the number of students was fewer and the students higher, the machines were relatively better.

Officials said that the process begun well before the expiry of the contract term in June but for one reason or the other, the civic body could not renew it. The latest was the promulgation of Model Code of Conduct for local body polls. Now that the State Election Commission had withdrawn the Code, the Corporation would renew the contract and also look at replacing the machines.

Even as the Corporation is grappling with the water purifier maintenance issue, it has to even look at providing the machines to the students of the government schools in added areas.

The Corporation took over the infrastructure and maintenance of the schools in the added areas, which had hitherto remained with the School Education Department.

The officials said that it was only in April-May this year the civic body took over the maintenance. It would soon provide the purifier to the students of those schools as well. There are more than 60 government schools.