Students demand return of fee, Plus Two certificates

Students of a well-advertised hotel management and catering institute petitioned the district administration on Monday seeking its intervention in getting back the fees and Plus Two certificates. The students said that the institute had cheated them and lured them into taking a seat by making tall claims.

The institute had promised part-time jobs during the period of study, guaranteed overseas placement, education assistance from governments and much more. At the time of admission, its employees claimed that it enjoyed necessary recognition.

Upon gaining admission, the petitioner-students said that they were horrified to learn that the institute lacked the basic infrastructure and when questioned the management, were threatened by its goons.

And, six months into the course, they were appalled to learn that the institute did not have government approval. After learning about the false claims, when they approached the management for the return of fees and their Plus Two certificates, the institute threatened them and demanded money for returning the certificates.

House buyers

demand money

Members of the ‘Anaithu Veetu-vasathi Vaariya Orunginaintha Othukeetalargal Nalasangam’ (the association of those who had bought houses from the Tamil Nadu Housing Board) on Monday submitted a petition to direct the Board to return money to those buyers who had paid in excess of what they ought to have paid.

The members, residents of the Ganapathy Managar blocks I to IV, had made several representations to the Board but had not got favourable replies.

Plea

Tamil Puligal outfit submitted a petition to the district administration authorities on Monday at the weekly grievance meeting for a direction to the Coimbatore Corporation to provide jobs commensurate with the education qualification of those children of conservancy workers who had died in harness.

The Corporation should change its rules in such a manner that it provided jobs under compassionate grounds based on the education qualification of the legal heirs to be appointed, it said.

Power connection

Residents of Idigarai Pudupalayam were at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday with candles to draw of the attention of the authorities concerned that seven families were yet to get power connection.

Compensation sought

Uppilipalayam resident S. Nachimuthu (30) on Monday petitioned the District Collector to issue a direction to the authorities concerned to invoke the Revenue Recovery Act to help him get the compensation that a court had awarded him. He said that after he lost his hands a couple of years ago while working as a construction worker, he had moved the Labour Commissionerate and got a favourable order against the house owner. But he was yet to get the compensation.