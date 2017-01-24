Students, activists removed forcefully in Tirupur

Tense moments prevailed for a while on Monday when the police personnel forcefully removed the students and activists who were staging non-stop agitation blocking Kumaran road stretch near Tirupur Corporation office for the past five days seeking revival of jallikattu.

Police sources said as many as 554 protesters were removed from three spots situated near Corporation office, near Collectorate and at Anupparpalayam.

Released

City Police Commissioner Sanjay Mathur said that all the protesters were kept in preventive custody and released later in the evening.

Since the early hours of Monday, the city police administration slowly built the strength near the Corporation office where the maximum number of agitators had congregated.

The police officials gave adequate time for the protesters to move away from the spot.

When the agitators did not oblige, the police cordoned off the area to prevent more numbers of people pouring in and then started removing the students and the activists.

SFI condemns

Students Federation of India district secretary R. Vimal said that the arrest was highly condemnable.

“The police have failed to understand mob psychology. Why they wanted to end a peaceful protest in this manner and could not wait for the completion of Assembly session to be held on the day,” he asked.