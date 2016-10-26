Special officers take charge

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Tuesday took charge as the Special Officer of the civic body as the council’s term ended on Monday.

All the other officers too assumed office in respective local bodies in the district.

The municipal commissioners of the Mettupalayam, Pollachi, and Valparai municipalities took charge as special officers. The Additional Director/Project Director District Rural Development Agency took charge as the special officer for the Coimbatore District Panchayat. The Assistant Director, Panchayats, took charge as special officer for Annur, Karamadai, Sarkar Samakulam, Sulur, Periyanaickenpalayam and Thondamuthur Panchayat Unions. And, Assistant Director, Audit, took charge as special officer for the Anaimalai, Kinathukadavu, Madukkarai, Sulthanpet, Pollachi North and Pollachi South Panchayat Unions.

For village panchayats, the government had asked the Block Development Officers concerned to take charge as special officers.