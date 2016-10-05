Special calendar launched

Swarga Foundation released the second edition of the “I’m special’’ calendar for 2017 and also launched ‘Sarathi’, a customized mode of travel for the differently-abled. The vehicle is expected to transform the landscape of accessible transportation for the differently-abled.

Swarga Foundation is a charitable trust founded in 2014 by Swarnalatha, who is affected with Multiple Sclerosis [MS] and her husband Guruprasad.

“I’m Special – 2017” is the second edition of the calendar that was successfully launched last year. The 2017 edition focuses on 12 differently-abled individuals hailing from various parts of India who have achieved significantly despite their complex disabilities. Two versions of the calendar: wall hanging and desktop versions will be released. Both versions of the calendar have been designed to incorporate corporate logos as required. Photo shoots for the calendar were done by photographers of international repute.

The calendar was conceptualized and designed in-house by the differently-abled. A video featuring all these models will also be launched for online media promotion. All proceeds from the sales of the calendars will be used for ongoing projects.

Swarga’s “Sarathi” will transport the differently-abled to any destination of choice. Sarathi is a van where the interiors have been modified to incorporate an accessible chemical toilet, a sofa bed and three seats. A maximum of six people can be accommodated. It has a foldable wheel-chair accessible ramp for easy access into the vehicle.

Sarathi will be available every day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on a first-come first-serve basis. Potential beneficiaries will have to register for free as members of Swarga. Provision of income statements and proof of poverty status will reduce the fare on a sliding scale basis. The service will be available from two week’s time, says Anand Selvaraj of Swarga Foundation. For details visit www.swargafoundation

.org, dial 88709-55111 or Swargafoundation1@

gmail.com.