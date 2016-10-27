Special buses for Deepavali start operation

: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Coimbatore has commenced operating 4,000 special trips for Deepavali from Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur and The Nilgiris to various districts on Wednesday.

A senior TNSTC official said these buses will be operated till Saturday morning. These buses will be making their return trips from Sunday to Tuesday (October 30 to November 1).

Nearly 900 trips will be operated from Coimbatore District. This includes 300 trips to Madurai.

The buses to Madurai, Trichy, Theni, Tirunelveli, Rameswaram, Kumbakonam and Tanjore will be operated from Singanallur Bus Stand. Nearly 180 additional trips will be operated to Salem and Erode. About 100 special buses will be operated to Palani from the Ukkadam Bus Stand. As many as 100 special trips will be operated to Udhagamandalam. A total of 114 special trips will be operated from Coimbatore to Chennai on the three days. Reservation for buses to Chennai can be done online. Special reservation counters have been put up at the Singanallur Bus Stand for buses to the central and southern districts.

To check misuse of education institution buses for Deepavali and fleecing by omni buses, the transport department started an intensive vehicle checking drives at night from Wednesday. The checking will continue till October 31.