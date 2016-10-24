Son among five held for murdering woman

The Mettupalayam police have arrested a 38-year-old man and four of his relatives for allegedly murdering his 55-year-old mother by pushing her down and kicking her.

The police said that the victim, Ashima Beevi, was a widow and had tried to stop a quarrel between the families of her daughter and son when she was badly injured.

Inspector K. Sugavanam identified the accused as Ashima’s son B. Abdul Rashid (38), his wife Sulekha (37), her brother Kaja Moideen (30) and sister Nabisha (33) and Ashima’s grandson R. Aarishanth (23). The complainant T. Thahira Banu (34) was the daughter of the victim.

It is learnt that about a year ago Abdul Rashid helped Thahira Banu and her husband Thakir Hussain (43) set up a vegetable shop at Karimedu, Mettupalayam. In less than a month, the couple also returned the Rs. 50,000 that Rashid gave them for the same.

Police sources said that Rashid’s wife Sulekha wanted the shop for her brother Kaja Moideen, who is a lorry driver. They were asking Thahira Banu and Thakir Hussain to vacate the shop and they often quarrelled over the issue. On Saturday night, the five accused went to the shop and picked a quarrel with the couple.

It is alleged that Ashima Beevi tried to intervene when Abdul Rashid pushed her down and the other accused beat her with their hands and also kicked her. The woman was rescued by the neighbours and rushed to the Mettupalayam Government Hospital, where she died the same night. Thakir Hussain was also injured in the assault.

The accused were booked under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 294(B) (using abusive language), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means) and 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

They were picked for questioning on Saturday night. They were arrested and produced before the magistrate and lodged in jail under judicial custody on Sunday.