Solar panels installed at police commissionerate

Solar panels have been installed atop the main building of the city police office here as part of the city police efforts to go green.

The solar panels have been installed at Rs. 40 lakh from the MLA Local Area Development Fund from Coimbatore South MLA ‘Amman’ K. Arjunan.

Installation of solar panels for the 45 KW plant began on October 9. “Installation of panels has been completed. Work is under way to connect it with the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation’s grid,” said Commissioner of Police for Coimbatore City A. Amalraj.

The Commissioner said that the four storied main building of the commissionerate that houses his office and dozens of other police units generated a monthly electricity bill to the tune of Rs. 1.2 lakh.

Solar power would be able to meet 50 per cent of their requirement, he added.