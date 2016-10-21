Signature campaign against Common Civil Code

The federation of all the Jamaats and Islamic organisations in the district have planned to organise a signature campaign from Friday to oppose the Common Civil Code proposed by the government at the Centre.

Coordinator of the federation M.A. Inyathullah said that the common code would be against the Sharia Law and the existing laws that didn’t affect the religious practices of Muslims and other minorities.

At a press meet here on Thursday, he said that there were burning issues such as the need to implement a ban on liquor, poverty alleviation, brining about equality for people across sectors, and protection of basic rights of the citizens. “But leaving aside these priorities, the government has been showing interest in introducing Common Civil Code in the guise of uniting people of the country,” he said and felt that the government was trying to worsen the divide among communities by introducing it.

The federation claimed that there were nearly 4 lakh Muslims attached to the 135 mosques in the district and that the signature campaign would begin after the Friday afternoon prayers.

They have also made arrangements to collect signatures from Muslim women. They will send the signatures to the Law Commission of India through The All India Muslim Personal Law Board.