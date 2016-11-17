Siblings create records in swimming

A tenth standard student S. Sudhay and his brother S. Mritul, studying in eighth standard in a city school, on Monday created world records in two styles of swimming.

Sons of A.K. Senthilkumar, veterinarian, and Banumathi, the students of Yuva Bharathi Public School have been into swimming since 2011 and are coached by Harish.

Sudhay swam a distance of 13.35 km in five hours and Mritul swam 9.2 km distance in three hours at the school pool and was adjudicated by Elite World Records, Unique World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy and Tamilan Book of Records. While Sudhay swam in Medley Swimming Style, Mritul took to Freestyle Swimming.