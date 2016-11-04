Sapling planting drive at compost yard

Siruthuli in association with General Electric (GE) and Coimbatore Corporation has embarked on a drive to plant close to 15,000 saplings at the Vellalore compost yard of the Coimbatore Corporation. The effort is to create a dense green cover for better and quicker benefits under the Miyawaki method.

The drive began on Thursday with Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan, Managing Trustee of Siruthuli Vanitha Mohan, Chief Operating Officer of Siruthuli K. Mayilswami, General Manager of GE Murugavel, Commandant of 105 Battalion of Rapid Action Force R. Jayakumar and other officials from the Corporation, RAF and Siruthuli apex members taking part in the event.

Ms. Mohan said that the only answer to rapid defforestation and urbanisation which results in urban space getting replaced by concrete jungles is Miyawaki - a unique method of afforestation conceptualised by Akira Miyawaki, a Japanese botanist and expert in plant ecology. Under this method, saplings of 50 to 100 native species are planted at a density of three to five sq metres and the forest becomes self sustaining after two years of watering and deweeding. If it is allowed to growg undisturbed it becomes equivalent to a 100-year-old forest providing rich benefits in a short span of time.

Spacing for each sapling is less than three feet which will ensure 100 per cent survival and fast growth rate. Each plant is integrated with drip irrigation system.

The species now chosen for the drive included Banyan tree, Kumizh, Vaagai, Spethodia, Nagalingam and Thoongu Vagai.