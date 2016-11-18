Salim Ali Trophy Nature contest on Nov. 20

Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) will be conducting Salim Ali Trophy Nature Competitions on subjects related to nature conservation for school students to mark its silver jubilee year on November 20 (Sunday) at GD Matriculation School. The competitions will start at 9 am.

A release from SACON said that more than 2,000 students from 50-60 schools are expected to participate in the programme. The competitions include elocution, painting, pencil shading, essay, poetry writing, story writing, quiz and bird watching.

SACON has been conducting the competitions for more than two decades.

One unique competition in this event is the bird watching or spot the bird competition to identify the young bird watcher of the year. The topics will be given only on the spot to test the spontaneity, the real knowledge and skill of the student as opposed to the trained/ or prepared competitions.

First three positions in each of the competition will fetch points for the school and the school with highest point will become the champion of the year and the rightful owner of the rolling trophy for the next one year.